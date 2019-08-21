|
|
Paula Kay (Toussant) Guy 1951-2019
Age 67, of Daytona Beach, FL and formerly of Canton, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in her home following an extended illness.
Born November 21, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late Glenn and Harriett (Van Curen) Ralston. She
was a Daytona Beach, FL. resident for the past three years prior to which she resided in Canton. Paula was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. Paula was a vibrant and active person who deeply cherished time spent with her family, dear friends and her beloved pets. Her beautiful spirit touched many lives.
Preceded in death by a sister, Joy Ellen Ralston. She is survived by her husband, James Guy; two children and spouse, Dylan Toussant; Lurae and Brad Lightner; five grandchildren, Grace, Leah, Kaden, Isaac and Michael Dylan; her former husband, Michael Toussant; stepfather, Michael Thomas.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Foltz Community Center in East Canton.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019