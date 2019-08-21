Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Foltz Community Center
East Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Guy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Kay (Toussant) Guy


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Kay (Toussant) Guy Obituary
Paula Kay (Toussant) Guy 1951-2019

Age 67, of Daytona Beach, FL and formerly of Canton, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in her home following an extended illness.

Born November 21, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late Glenn and Harriett (Van Curen) Ralston. She

was a Daytona Beach, FL. resident for the past three years prior to which she resided in Canton. Paula was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. Paula was a vibrant and active person who deeply cherished time spent with her family, dear friends and her beloved pets. Her beautiful spirit touched many lives.

Preceded in death by a sister, Joy Ellen Ralston. She is survived by her husband, James Guy; two children and spouse, Dylan Toussant; Lurae and Brad Lightner; five grandchildren, Grace, Leah, Kaden, Isaac and Michael Dylan; her former husband, Michael Toussant; stepfather, Michael Thomas.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Foltz Community Center in East Canton.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now