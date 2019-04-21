|
Paula Leo
64, of Canton passed away on April 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS. Paula was born in Canton, Ohio on August 17, 1954 to the late James and Ann Leo. She was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Timken Mercy School of Nursing. The majority of her nursing career was spent at Timken Mercy Hospital, and then she cared for patients at the Dialysis Center and the Gastroenterology Center. Paula was a member of Christ The Servant Parish. She was an avid traveler, loved the beach, loved to read, but she especially loved spending time with her family. Paula and the family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Nursing Home, who treated her like family.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents and brother Chris Leo. She is survived by her siblings Mary Jane (Ted) Lorson, Jim Leo and Patricia (Shafeek) Shaheen; sister-in-law Jill Leo; nieces and nephews Ann Marie (Levi) Goedl Lorson, Valerie (Jeff) Meyer Lorson, Jack Leo and Roman Shaheen; special friends Mary, Chris, Vickie, Sherry and Karen.
Family and friends may visit from 6-8 PM on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 AM on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Christ The Servant Parish 833 39th St. NW Canton, Ohio 44709 with Rev. Msgr. Lou Gaetano officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ALS Northern Ohio Chapter 6155 Rockside Rd. Suite 403 Independence, Ohio 44131. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019