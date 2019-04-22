|
|
|
Paula Leo
Family and friends may visit from 6-8 PM on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 AM on Saturday May 4, 2019 at Christ The Servant Parish 833 39th St. NW Canton, Ohio 44709 with Rev. Msgr. Lou Gaetano officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ALS Northern Ohio Chapter 6155 Rockside Rd. Suite 403 Independence, Ohio 44131. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More