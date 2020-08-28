Paula R. Beck
68, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born February 21, 1952 to the late Robert and Dorothy Newton. Paula enjoyed life and spending time with her family and friends.
Paula was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed by her husband, Joe; daughter, Anna Pachuta; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Bethel and brother David Newton.
In honoring Paula's wishes she will be cremated and a private service will be held at the conveniences of the family. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
