Paula R. Witmerage 55, suddenly passed away on November 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Canton, Ohio on September 9, 1965 to Paul and Teresa (Lehigh) Witmer. Paula is a graduate of McKinley High School, Kent State University, and has her Master's Degree. Paula was an artist, and enjoyed all aspects of art. Recently Paula formed her own business, "Paula's Artisan Soap" and enjoyed sending soap all across the country. Paula adored her bulldog, Chopper.Paula is survived by her daughter, Sierra; and parents Paul and Teresa.Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 2, at the Arnold Funeral Home at 4817 CLEVELAND AVE NW from 12-2 PM, funeral services will begin at 2 PM at the funeral home.Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver330-455-0349