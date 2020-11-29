1/1
Paula R. Witmer
1965 - 2020
Paula R. Witmer

age 55, suddenly passed away on November 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Canton, Ohio on September 9, 1965 to Paul and Teresa (Lehigh) Witmer. Paula is a graduate of McKinley High School, Kent State University, and has her Master's Degree. Paula was an artist, and enjoyed all aspects of art. Recently Paula formed her own business, "Paula's Artisan Soap" and enjoyed sending soap all across the country. Paula adored her bulldog, Chopper.

Paula is survived by her daughter, Sierra; and parents Paul and Teresa.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 2, at the Arnold Funeral Home at 4817 CLEVELAND AVE NW from 12-2 PM, funeral services will begin at 2 PM at the funeral home.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
