Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Paulette F. (Bray) Ogg


1922 - 2019
Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 4 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Mike Hirschfelt officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paulette's name can be made to Summa Hospice, 525 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
