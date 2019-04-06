|
|
Paulette F. (Bray) Ogg
Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 4 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Mike Hirschfelt officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paulette's name can be made to Summa Hospice, 525 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304.
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019