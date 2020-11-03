Pauline (Neel) Baker "Together Again"
age 91, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2020. She was born in Canton on May 15, 1929, to the late James and Charlotte Neel.
Pauline is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Donald Baker; a son-in-law, Chuck Ferrell; and a great great grandson. Survived by her children, Kathleen Ferrell, Thomas Baker, and Donna (Jim) Gooding; grandchildren, Jeff (Danielle) Stevens, Tina (Jon) Peters, Amy (Derek) Dunkle, Traci (Jon) McLaughlin, and Ryan (Rita) Baker; 12 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and one expected in June, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for the family with burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family is planing a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Parkinson Foundation Great Lakes Chapter, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st. St. Suite 800 Miami, FL. 33131 or website, www.parkinson.org
. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721