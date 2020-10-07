Pauline E. (Carpino) Rallesage 97, of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Malvern, OH, to the late Rosario and Rosina (Noche) Carpino, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Ralles; brother, Victor Carpino; sisters, Anne Wise, Virginia Contini, Helen Mason and Mary Wilks. Pauline was a graduate of Malvern High School. She was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church and the Ladies Philoptochos Society.Pauline is survived by her children: Gary (Tula) Ralles, Penelope Ralles, Andrea Ralles, Barbara Sotiropoulos; grandchildren: Andrew (Bridget) Ralles, Elena (Jim) Sheets; great grandchildren: Alexandra, Ella, Jameson; and numerous nieces and nephews.Family and friends will be received on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Private family interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Pauline's name may be made to: St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, the Ladies Philoptochos Society, Direction Home/Meals on Wheels of Uniontown, or Catholic Charities Adult Day Services of Louisville. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Aultman Hospice.(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)