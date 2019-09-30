|
|
Pauline F. (Little) Colaner
age 90, died Saturday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1947 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donald R. Colaner; daughter, Nadene Hammond; parents, George and Iva Little; sister, Wilma Furiga, and brother, Kenneth Little. Survived by her daughters, Connie (John) VonDuhn and Paula (Jim) Needs; sons, Don (Debbie) Colaner, Doug (Kim) Colaner and Dan Colaner; son-in-law, Marty Hammond; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and brother, Eugene (Marilyn) Little.
Friends may call Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the House of Loreto. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 30, 2019