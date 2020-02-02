|
|
Pauline Frances Smuckler
age 84, of Canton, passed away Friday morning January 31, 2020. She was born February 9, 1935 in Canton, to the late Nicholas and Helen (Popko) Jhona and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953. She had been an executive secretary at Key Bank for many years. Pauline was a member of Temple Israel, Sisterhood, Hadassah, and was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Following retirement she volunteered with Ohio Reads as a tutor in Plain Local Schools.
Preceded in death by husband, Allen Smuckler, January 27, 2012; and sister, Rae (Simon) Banda. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Steve Nielsen, Debbie and Michael Spetich; grandchildren: Eric Nielsen, Heather Nielsen and Melissa Spetich; sisters, Yvonne (Jim) Burkart; brother, Paul (Becky) Jhona; sister-in-law, Harlene Smuckler; and nieces and nephews. The family expresses heartfelt thanks and gratitude for the staff and caregivers at The Inn at Whitewood Village for their wonderful care.
A graveside service will be Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at North Lawn Cemetery with Rabbi John Spitzer and Rabbi Jon Adland officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1815 W. Market Street, Suite 301, Akron, Ohio 44313 or Jewish Family Services, 432 30th Street, Canton, Ohio 44709. The family will observe Shiva at Temple Israel on Tuesday from 6-8:00 p.m.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020