Pauline M. Page
of Brewster, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the age of 85. She was home and surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. She was born in Brewster on May 26,1933, to the late George and Pauline (Denosse) Taylor. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1951 and went on to Canton Business School where she earned her degree. She continued on with her career working for various local attorneys as well as the Teamsters Local 92 in Canton. Pauline married Richard E. Page on July 14, 1956. They had 15 children, ten girls and five boys. Preceded in death by husband, Richard E. Page; two sisters; eight brothers; their grandsons, Kyle Lee Page, Xavier Augusta Morrow, David Bryan Traugott; great-grandsons, Brandon Michael Traugott, Xavier Foster Page; and son-in-law, Nic Kasunic.
Pauline is survived by children: Janet (Dave) Flinner of Canton, Patti (Bill) Hanas of New Jersey, Timothy (Shirley) Page of Indiana, Bob (Barb) Page of Canton, Susan (Tony) Daley of Canton, Cheryl Page of Navarre, Carol Page of Brewster, Linda Warehime of Navarre, Barbara Morrow of Texas, Scott (Colleen) Page of Massillon, Dianne Page of Massillon, Nancy Kasunic of Canton, Mark Page of Brewster, Rick (Babette) Page of Brewster and Kristen (John) Lowe of Navarre; 23 grandsons; six granddaughters; 12 great grandsons and 11 great granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of New Philadelphia. Per her wishes, cremation and a private family funeral will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Park. The family wishes to sincerely thank Community Hospice staff especially Tonya Wheeler and Patty Brindus.
Published in The Repository on May 4, 2019