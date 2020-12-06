Pauline M. (McAfee) Taillard
age 86, passed away peacefully with her husband, Bob, at her side, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Chapel Hill Community Skilled Nursing Facility, after an illness of three years. She was joyfully reunited with her beloved son Stephen "Stevie". Born on February 17, 1934, in Canton, to Jacob and Mildred McAfee, she lived her entire life in the Canton area. Pauline graduated from Lehman High School in 1952 and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked many years as a registered nurse in Labor and Delivery at Doctor's Hospital in Perry Township before joining Dr. Diane Duckworth as her office nurse at the Rose Clinic in Massillon. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton. Her endearing smile and laugh made all around her feel completely at peace. Pauline especially loved the spring and summer seasons so she could work in her garden planting and tending to her flowers.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Stevie; daughter-in-law, Carol; and sister, Corinne Bachur. She is survived by her husband of 65 wonderful years, Bob; children: Robert P. Taillard, Kathryn (Bill) Botimer, Daniel (Debbie) Taillard; grandchildren: Stephen and Jennifer Botimer, Stephanie Taillard, Daniel and Katelyn Taillard; great granddaughter, Harper; and sister, Mary Edwards.
Services will be private for the family and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Hospital for children in her memory. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
