Pauline KELLNER
Pauline Marie (Royer) KELLNER Obituary
Pauline Marie (Royer) Kellner

Together Again

Age 90, of North Canton, passed away Saturday morning, February 23, 2019 at The Inn at Belden Village. She was born May 16, 1928 in Stark County, Ohio to the late Peter and Mabel (Wymer) Royer. Pauline was a graduate of Lake High School and had worked at the Hoover Company. She was a past member of the former Christ United Methodist Church in Canton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Kellner in 1985; sister, Iva Kienzle; and friend, Alice Sarver.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Nancy Conley officiating. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville. Friends may call from 6:30-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
