Pauline Rogers
age 84, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. She retired from the Hello Shop at Great Southern. Dedicated Lioness and Lions Club Member for over 40 years. Preceded in death by the love of her life, James Lee Rogers; daughter, Helen (Brian) Dailey; parents, Paul and Helen Daniluk; siblings, Anna Daniluk, Mary (Harold) Wells, Helen (Jim) Shepard, John Daniluk, Paul Daniluk and Raymond Daniluk; brother-in-law, Don McCaulley. Survived by children, Robert (Margaret) Rogers, Shelby Tallman, Donald (Kim) Rogers and Terri (Jim) Barnhart; grandchildren, Jennifer Rogers, Chad (Tiffany) Cerana, Tiffany (John) Cheney, Adam Rogers, James and Christopher Hand; great-grandchildren, Connor Cerana, Audra and Faye Cheney; siblings, Olga McCaulley, George (Shirley) Daniluk and Dr. William Daniluk; sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Maxine and Patricia Daniluk; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL 1346 S. High Street Columbus, Ohio where the funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Pilot Dogs or Mt. Carmel Hospice in Columbus, Ohio.
O.R. Woodyard Co. Funeral Home, 614-221-7746
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020