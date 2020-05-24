Pauline Ruth (Kieffer) Schreffler
of Canton, Ohio died peacefully May 16, 2020 from complications of Myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer she's been courageously fighting for six years. Born in Louisville, Ohio, on October 22, 1938 to Harold and Mildred Kieffer, she was a graduate of Louisville High School and Kent State University. She retired from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, where she served as a manager for many years.
Preceded in death by beloved spouse, Terry Schreffler; her parents; siblings, Donald Kieffer and Virginia Kieffer. Survivors include siblings, Bernie Kieffer of New Port Richey, Fla., Debbie Jeffears of Charleston, S.C.; daughters, Cathie (Ed) McGannon of Medina, Ohio, Rebecca Thomas of Muskegon, Mich., Michele (Walt) Gasser of Doylestown, Leslie (Doug) Garofalo of Canal Fulton and Tara Parks (Jacob Dvorak) of Mantua; sons, Donald Dorward of Toledo, and Darren (Erica) Dorward of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Jeff Wines, Meghan Gallucci, Melody Dorward, Arianne Gasser, Sheridyn Gasser, Quinn Dorward, Sydney Garofalo and Ciera Parks; great grandchildren, Cora, Connor and Cathan Wines, Holden and Lucas Gallucci; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special pup, Lexy.
Pauline did everything she could to educate herself on this rare disease. From consulting leading experts at the Mayo Clinic in Mesa, Ariz. to applying for clinical trials, and trying the latest FDA approved treatment, she wanted to fight this head on. She advocated for awareness about MPN blood disorders and was an active voice on social media groups, supporting others and their families impacted by these cancers.
Our family would like to thank her healthcare providers, Dr. Dianne Kreptowski, DO and her staff, Dr. Norman Rafique and his staff at Tri-County Hematology, Dr. Ruben Mesa, Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Aaron Gerds, Cleveland Clinic. A special thank you to Travis McNutt for his support during Pauline's last months.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the MPN Research Foundation, 180 N Michigan Avenue, Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601 in Pauline's memory. http://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/ Due to the COVID-19 situation, no services will be held at this time, but the family would love for you to share a memory or photo of our beloved mother in the online guest book. It would mean a lot to all of us. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.