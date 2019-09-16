|
|
Pauline V. Simpson
87, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Pauline is survived by son, Archie Toland; and daughter, Lilly Kornacki; two granddaughters and two grandsons; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Burial will be at Massillon Cemetery next to her husband, Darrel E. Simpson died April 1997. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019