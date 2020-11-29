1/1
Pearl Burnideen Kerns
1936 - 2020
Pearl Burnideen Kerns

age 84, of Canton, passed away Monday evening, November 23, 2020 from COVID-19. She was born March 31, 1936 in Middlebourne, WV to the late Leslie and Lillian (Mathews) Jacobs. Pearl was a member of Central Baptist Church where she was active in Golden Sunshiners. She was a faithful prayer warrior although being blind.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters; one brother; and one grandson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James E. Kerns; children, Barbara (Thomas) Putrow, Sara (Mick) Householder, Donna (Ed) Zamilski, and Henry Kerns; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Thelma Bugay.

A private graveside service was held in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 4736 West Tuscarawas St., Canton, OH 44708. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
