Pearl Burnideen Kernsage 84, of Canton, passed away Monday evening, November 23, 2020 from COVID-19. She was born March 31, 1936 in Middlebourne, WV to the late Leslie and Lillian (Mathews) Jacobs. Pearl was a member of Central Baptist Church where she was active in Golden Sunshiners. She was a faithful prayer warrior although being blind.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters; one brother; and one grandson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James E. Kerns; children, Barbara (Thomas) Putrow, Sara (Mick) Householder, Donna (Ed) Zamilski, and Henry Kerns; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Thelma Bugay.A private graveside service was held in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 4736 West Tuscarawas St., Canton, OH 44708. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.