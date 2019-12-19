|
|
Pearl E. Daugherty
74, of Canton passed away on December 11, 2019. Pearl was born in Blairsville, Pa. on January 13, 1945 to the late John and Sarah Palmer. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed raising her children. Pearl loved baking, sewing, reading and watching her soap operas.
Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Daugherty Sr.; brother, John Palmer Sr.; sister, Cecile Pahel and grandson, Timothy M.G. Harris Sr. She is survived by her children, Melissa "Missy" (Timothy "Bo") Harris, Marvin Daugherty Jr., Georgie Daugherty, Amanda Daugherty and John Daugherty; grandchildren, Heather (Sam) Mann, Lily Daugherty, Shannon Daugherty, Reily Daugherty and Noah McClendon; great grandchildren, Samuel Mann III, Khloe' Mann, Korde' Mann, Makenna Harris and Timothy M.G. Harris Jr.; brothers, Edward (Freeda) Palmer and Raymond (Darlene) Palmer; sisters, Barbara (Ernie) Daugherty, Helen (Norman) Smith, Sally (Larry) Palmer, Evelyn Matheson and Joann Hand; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday December 23, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday December 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019