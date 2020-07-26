Pearl Keller
Age 90, of Minerva, died Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Minerva Healthcare Center. She was born Sept. 2, 1929 in Woodland, W.Va.to Frank and Susie (Smith) Henry. She was a housewife. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School and spent many years decorating the church. She also helped out with Cub Scout Pack 150.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Keller who died in 2017; and all six of her brothers and sisters, Nellie, Gladys, Alice, Ben, Floyd and Warren. She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Charles) Augsbach of Fla, Diane (Sam) Batten of Ligonier, Pa.; son, Ron (Cathy) Keller of Minerva; five grandchildren and fve great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Christian Church. Those who wish to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
330-868-4900