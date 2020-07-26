1/1
Pearl Keller
1929 - 2020
Pearl Keller

Age 90, of Minerva, died Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Minerva Healthcare Center. She was born Sept. 2, 1929 in Woodland, W.Va.to Frank and Susie (Smith) Henry. She was a housewife. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School and spent many years decorating the church. She also helped out with Cub Scout Pack 150.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Keller who died in 2017; and all six of her brothers and sisters, Nellie, Gladys, Alice, Ben, Floyd and Warren. She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Charles) Augsbach of Fla, Diane (Sam) Batten of Ligonier, Pa.; son, Ron (Cathy) Keller of Minerva; five grandchildren and fve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva First Christian Church. Those who wish to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 25, 2020
Met Pearl many years ago at church Heaven is yours now
Patricia Iden
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
This is Louis Romano I lived on S. Hilltop drive Minerva Ohio. I you to stop all the time at here house to talk to her. She was great , Iloved her so. She would always ask me how about some potato chips or what every she had. I always prayed for her Bless her and the family, we love you all. LOUIS ROMANO.
Louis Romano
Friend
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christine Kress
Acquaintance
