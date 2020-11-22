Pearl R. Lundgren "Together Again"
age 97, of Canton, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 29, 1922 in Alexander, N.C., daughter to the late Columbus and Nevada (Shepherd) Mullinax. She was a life member of First Christian Church where she had been active in the Berean Class and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Legacy Chapter #596. Pearl retired from the Hoover Company in 1985 following 44 years of faithful service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Lundgren as well as several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carl M. and Lorraine Lundgren; step daughters, Virginia Custer and Carolyn (Ron) Durbin; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and sister, Mavoureen Sexton. The family wishes to extend their heart-felt gratitude to the Staff of Canton Christian Home and Community Hospice for their tender care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing, mask usage and building limitations will be observed. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canton Christian Home Benevolent Fund. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
