Peggy A. Gradijan
1956 - 2020
Peggy A. Gradijan

64, of Brewster, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Massillon on February 3, 1956 to the late John "Jack" and Grace (Spangler) Taylor. She worked for Shearer's Foods for 38 years.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Richard "Rick" Gradijan; a brother, Tommy (Courtney) Taylor of Richville; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Pethtel, Kathy (Frank) Hardin, David (Stacy) Diehl and Curtis John Taylor; great nieces and nephews, Devin Diehl, Dennis, Taylor and Haylee Hardin; and her beloved dog Omar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dianne Benson; and her dogs, Duke, Bandit, Max, Shaq and Brooke.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home, 209 Chestnut Street NW, Brewster, where social distancing will occur and masks are required. Private family services will be held with burial in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 26, 2020
Rick,
I am so sorry to hear that you lost Peggy !! She was a good friend and was loved by many ! Prayers for all !
RIP Peggy !!
Mary A Gallion
Friend
July 25, 2020
God Bless you Peggy. Rest in peace. I always thought of you having such an infectious smile. My sympathy to Rick, & your family. These are hard times. Ask god to give you the strength to move forward and be strong. She will always watch over everyone with that beautiful, infectious smile she always had.
I work with Peggy, and my son Jason long time employee @ Shearer's worked many years together. God bless you.
Jeanie Hall
Coworker
