Peggy A. Gradijan64, of Brewster, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Massillon on February 3, 1956 to the late John "Jack" and Grace (Spangler) Taylor. She worked for Shearer's Foods for 38 years.She is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Richard "Rick" Gradijan; a brother, Tommy (Courtney) Taylor of Richville; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Pethtel, Kathy (Frank) Hardin, David (Stacy) Diehl and Curtis John Taylor; great nieces and nephews, Devin Diehl, Dennis, Taylor and Haylee Hardin; and her beloved dog Omar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dianne Benson; and her dogs, Duke, Bandit, Max, Shaq and Brooke.Friends may call on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home, 209 Chestnut Street NW, Brewster, where social distancing will occur and masks are required. Private family services will be held with burial in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737