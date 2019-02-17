|
Peggy A. Hager
Age 67, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was born Oct. 22, 1951 in Fort Ord, Calif., a daughter of the late George and Pauline (Whitlock) Essex, and had been a resident of the Canton-Magnolia area most of her life. Peggy was a 1969 graduate of Canton Lincoln High School, and had been an employee of the Flip-Side Grill. She was a beloved member of the community, wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed greatly.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Gregory J. Hager, Sr., with whom she celebrated their 34th Wedding Anniversary on July 6th; a son, Gregory (Carley) Hager, Jr., and granddaughter, Lily; two brothers, George (Wendy) Essex, and William Essex, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will be in Bowman Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019