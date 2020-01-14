|
Peggy C. Hudson
95, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Stone, Ky., on Aug. 23, 1924 to Norman C. and Nellie (Bell) VanLier. The family moved to Midland, Pa., where Peggy graduated high school, and worked in the steel mill, while men of the city were called to serve during World War II. Peggy moved to Canton, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Edward "Bones" Hudson. They were married and moved to Massillon, Ohio. Although Peggy worked at Perry Rubber, Aultman and Massillon Hospitals she was mostly a devoted house wife. She volunteered for the Massillon Urban League, City of Massillon Youth Center and Meadowind Nursing Home. Peggy also served as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts. She was known as a talented seamstress, musician and was known for her delicious pound cakes. Peggy accepted Christ at an early age and served in the Churches of God in Christ.
Peggy is survived by her children, Patricia (Brian) Russell, A. Michelle Hudson and Edward Hudson, JR; grandson, Loren Edward Mitchell; sisters, Marjorie Porter and Dorothy (Raymond) Crute; sister-in-law, Helen VanLier; and a host of relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Jacob and Norman VanLier; and sisters, Lucy Hastings, Sarah Smith and Naomi Monterio.
Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Home Going Celebration to be held at 12 p.m., Elder Michael Pressley officiating. Burial will follow in Massillon Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020