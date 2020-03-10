Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Peggy J. Goodin


1936 - 2020
Peggy J. Goodin Obituary
Peggy J. Goodin

age 83, of North Canton, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She worked for Stark County Welfare Dept. for 35 years. She enjoyed miniatures, crafting and yarn art. Member of N.A.M.E. and various other clubs.

A graduate of Timken High School, she is preceded in death by her husband, Linn M. Goodin; son-in-law, Rodney Miller; sisters, Shirley Ivey and JoAnn Kopka. Survived by her children, Rebecca Swope, Sheri Miller, Timothy Goodin, Gregory (Karen) Goodin; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Grimm, Patricia Rosser, Judy Meyer; brother, Charles Seefong.

Services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call from 10-11 a.m. before services. Private burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to .

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020
