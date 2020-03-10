|
Peggy J. Goodin
age 83, of North Canton, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She worked for Stark County Welfare Dept. for 35 years. She enjoyed miniatures, crafting and yarn art. Member of N.A.M.E. and various other clubs.
A graduate of Timken High School, she is preceded in death by her husband, Linn M. Goodin; son-in-law, Rodney Miller; sisters, Shirley Ivey and JoAnn Kopka. Survived by her children, Rebecca Swope, Sheri Miller, Timothy Goodin, Gregory (Karen) Goodin; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Grimm, Patricia Rosser, Judy Meyer; brother, Charles Seefong.
Services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call from 10-11 a.m. before services. Private burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to .
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020