Peggy Jane Phelps
Of Canton, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 26, 2019 at the age of 74. The Good Lord called Peggy home after a courageous battle with cancer. Peggy was born on June 11, 1945 in Canton to the late Carroll and Audree (Miller) Dornhecker. She lived her life devoted to her faith, her family and her friends. She enjoyed Bible study, reading, crocheting, playing cards (even though we think she cheated!) and being with her family. She also enjoyed volunteering at Aultman in their cancer ward for 10 years.
Peggy is preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Marie and siblings, Carroll LeMar and Thelma. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William Jr.; sons, William III and John (Pamela); daughter, Melanie; grandsons, William IV and Elijah; siblings, Kenneth (Glenda) and Joyce (Gary); many nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Shelby, and Garnette, whom she loved as a daughter.
A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel in Marlboro where she and her husband attended. Friends are invited to join the family for lunch following services at the church. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on July 3, 2019