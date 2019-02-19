|
|
Peggy L. Bolmgren
"Together Forever"
age 95, of Louisville, OH passed away Sunday February 17, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on November 17, 1923 to the late Wilbur and Corrine (McAfee)
Anderson. Peggy was a former LPN at Mercy Hospital and a former Paramedic for Nimishillen Twp. She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ, Happy Homemakers, Past Matron of Louisville Chapter of Eastern Star and past president of Ohio LPN association. She received many awards for her cooking and baking.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Glen Bolmgren; a sister, Jeanne Miller and a brother, Robert Anderson. She is survived by four daughters, Carol (Edgar), Beverly (David), Donna (Dean) Sells and Gwen (Robert) Hanley; three sons, Allen (Suzanne), Edwin (Maureen) and Fred (Mary) Bolmgren; twenty grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be from 10 – 11am Friday at the funeral home. Peggy will be laid to rest beside her husband in Union Cemetery, Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left a www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier – Israel Funeral Home
(330) 875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019