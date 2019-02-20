|
|
|
Peggy L. Bolmgren
Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home of Louisville with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be from 10 – 11am Friday at the funeral home. Peggy will be laid to rest beside her husband in Union Cemetery, Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left a www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
