Peggy L. Bourquin
76, of Bolivar, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born November 22, 1942 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Alice Fife. Peggy graduated from McKinley High School in 1960. She retired from M.K. Morse after 25 years of service. Peggy enjoyed playing cards, gambling, working in her gardens and backyard pool parties with her grandchildren and family.
Peggy will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 28 years, Jerry; children: Tim Brumbaugh, Tammy (Mike) Osburn, Kim (Kevin) Brown and Ken Bourquin; grandchildren: Hannah and Olivia Osburn, Garrett and Leah Bourquin, and Abigail Brown; sister, Jan (Doug) Hair; and brother, Richard Fife.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday,
October 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019