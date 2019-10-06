Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. S.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. S.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGY BOURQUIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGY L. BOURQUIN


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEGGY L. BOURQUIN Obituary
Peggy L. Bourquin

76, of Bolivar, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born November 22, 1942 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Alice Fife. Peggy graduated from McKinley High School in 1960. She retired from M.K. Morse after 25 years of service. Peggy enjoyed playing cards, gambling, working in her gardens and backyard pool parties with her grandchildren and family.

Peggy will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 28 years, Jerry; children: Tim Brumbaugh, Tammy (Mike) Osburn, Kim (Kevin) Brown and Ken Bourquin; grandchildren: Hannah and Olivia Osburn, Garrett and Leah Bourquin, and Abigail Brown; sister, Jan (Doug) Hair; and brother, Richard Fife.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday,

October 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEGGY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now