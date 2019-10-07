|
|
Peggy L. Bourquin
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019