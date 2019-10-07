Home

PEGGY L. BOURQUIN

Peggy L. Bourquin

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019
