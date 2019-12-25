|
|
In Memory of
My Mom
PEGGY L. HUMBERT
12/15/27 - 12/25/17
We miss you every day! You were such a special Mother and Friend to all who knew you. There is not a day that passes that your name doesn't come up in conversation. You are in our thoughts this Holiday season as you celebrate in Heaven. There will be an empty chair at the table Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We had a special bond and always will.
We will meet again.
All Our Love and
Precious Memories Will
Never Be Forgotten.
Love You Always
Daughter Cynthia Miller
& Your Favorite
Son-In-Law Dick Miller
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019