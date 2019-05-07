|
Peggy M. Meeks
age 91, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019. She was born in Canton on Jan. 16, 1928 to the late Richard and Gertrude (Scott) Coleman and graduated from Timken Vocational High School. After high school she married Donald E. Meeks. They were married for 62 years until Donald passed away in 2015. She was a secretary for Canton City Schools where she worked for head school nurse, Dora Wilson and then in the office of Pupil Personnel. She retired after more than 30 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Lowell Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship of many friends and also worked as a secretary post retirement. After retirement, Peggy enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed traveling, cross-stitch, decorating for the holidays, social events with friends, and could often be found reading a book on her front porch. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be loved and cherished in the hearts of her family forever and missed by many.
She is survived by her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Scott Jacob, Sandra Meeks and Michael Recktenwalt; granddaughters and husbands, Stacey (Jacob) and Michael Cruz, Jennifer (Jacob) and Demetrios Geniatakis; great-grandsons, Evan Jacob and Ryan Jacob Cruz, Greyson Eugene Geniatakis; also a son, James; dear friend and neighbor, Regina Segheti; and numerous other relatives. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin brother, Richard Coleman; brothers, Carl and William Coleman; sister, Louise Yung.
The family would like to thank the Canton Regency Staff, especially Wanda and Mary Jane; and the staff of the Regency Memory Care Unit, especially Jessica and Vivian, who all cared for Peggy with loving hearts. We are also very appreciative of the exceptional care she received from everyone at the Canton Regency and from Aultman Hospice.
A private service for immediate family was held at Arnold Funeral Home in Canton. Final resting place is Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Lowell Church or Aultman Hospice.
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019