Peggy (Margaret) Oliver
Age 84, of North Canton, passed away on October 14, 2019, following a recent diagnosis of leukemia. She was born on December 8, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to Samuel and Margaret Oliver. She later moved to Newark, N.J., where she became an RN and enjoyed a successful nursing career serving as a hospital administrator and medical trainer for police, fire, rescue, and military; even working as a US Secret Service Liaison for presidential visits. She moved to Ohio in 1992 to be closer to her family. Peggy was a collector and avid reader who loved her country, family, animals, and the Cleveland Indians, she also served as Vice President of North Canton AARP. She treasured her friends, including those at the Danbury Independent Living Center. She truly never met a stranger.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam; sister, Lois; and her beloved cat, Smokey. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Kathy (Blake) Schmucker of Louisville, Karen (Bruce) Hatto of Fla., Megan (Mike) Lewis of N.C., and Sam (Glenna) Oliver III of N.H.; and her great nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Emily, Makayla, Sandra, Miranda, Cody, Daniela, Sammy IV, and Liam.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 19th at 3:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton with calling hours preceding the service at 2:30 p.m. In honor of Peggy's generous spirit, please make a donation to your favorite charitable organization. Peggy will be remembered as an extremely special Aunt and will be deeply missed. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019