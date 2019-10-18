Home

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
Peggy (Margaret) Oliver


1934 - 2019
Peggy (Margaret) Oliver Obituary
Peggy (Margaret)

Oliver

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 19th at 3:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton with calling hours preceding the service at 2:30 p.m. In honor of Peggy's generous spirit, please make a donation to your favorite charitable organization. Peggy will be remembered as an extremely special Aunt and will be deeply missed. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
