Peggy Rae Hollinger
Peggy Rae Hollinger

87, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and sister, Peggy had worked briefly as a home health aide and had been a faithful member of Massillon Baptist Temple.

She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Hollinger, of the home; children, Traci M. Nash, Connie L. (Glenn) Marthey, Barbara (Steven) Gleason, Scott (Amy) Borton and Monty (Nancy) Borton; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Herman (Lydia) Long and Billy (Susie) Long and a large extended family.

Family and friends will mark Peggy's passing with a graveside service conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning, September 18, 2020, at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. Arrangements are entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Read the full obituary and add your memories and condolences to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.



330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brookfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
