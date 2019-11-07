|
Penny K. Cook
72, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. She was born July 8, 1947 in Canton, Ohio to the late Raymond and Alice Kirkbride. Penny retired from Job and Family Services after 30 plus years of service. She loved to go shopping, and her greatest joy was her grandson, Layne Johanning.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Kirkbride. Penny is survived by her daughter, Kelly Cook; grandson, Layne Johanning; sister, Kandy (Tim) Deyton; nephew, Tim Deyton; dear friend, Dan Cook and many loving family and friends.
In honoring her wishes she will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4pm. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019