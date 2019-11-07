Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny K. Cook


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny K. Cook Obituary
Penny K. Cook

72, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. She was born July 8, 1947 in Canton, Ohio to the late Raymond and Alice Kirkbride. Penny retired from Job and Family Services after 30 plus years of service. She loved to go shopping, and her greatest joy was her grandson, Layne Johanning.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Kirkbride. Penny is survived by her daughter, Kelly Cook; grandson, Layne Johanning; sister, Kandy (Tim) Deyton; nephew, Tim Deyton; dear friend, Dan Cook and many loving family and friends.

In honoring her wishes she will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4pm. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -