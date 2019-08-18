|
|
Penny L. Howell
age 77, passed away August 15, 2019. She was born April 14, 1942 in Canton, daughter to the late Harry and Beatrice Calla. She retired from Timken Roller Bearing after 34 years of faithful service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving companion, Lawrence "Mike" Kelley; brother, Randy Calla and grandson, Zackery Howell.
Survivors include her two sons, Roger and Jeffrey Howell; four granddaughters, Rachael, Kailey, Brittany and Jessica Howell and four great grandchildren. Penny also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Six Pack and Murphy aka Beagle and Poods.
In honoring her wishes cremation will take place and there will be no service. To send online condolences please visit:
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019