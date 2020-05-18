Penny Renée Gerstenslager



Born December 18, 1961 in Massillon,, passed away on May 16, 2020. Graduated Perry High School 1980. Graduated Ohio State University 1985 with a dual degree specializing in Journalism with TV Broadcasting & Production; Business Administration with Marketing. Competed in Miss Ohio USA pageant. She worked as a TV News Anchor/Director & Reporter for NBC being acknowledged by President Reagan for reporting efforts for Johnny Michael Stephon. She spent most her career working in some aspect of TV production ranging from TV host, script supervisor, writer, camera operator, animator & utility. She was nominated for an ACE award for a show on Time Warner, Learning At the Speed of Light Election 96 which she co-produced wrote & hosted. She worked on TV productions at Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Florida, Time Warner, PBS, ABC, NBC, ESPN, TNT, CBS & FOX Networks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and image video on entertainment & sporting events both national and local. She graduated from Kent State University New Philadelphia in 2005 with a BS in Engineering Sum Cum Laude 3.9, Specializing in 3D Animation. In 2009 She was a Davie Award for TV production/BD Animation Heart Failure Dance for life Study Program Video. She taught various media related classes at Stark State College. She loved her family, friends, & poodles like her kids



more than anything. She loved her life. Member St. Mary's from 1998, Mary's house of prayer Rosary group in Orlando.



She will be deeply missed by her father, Mike Gerstenslager; brothers Chad Gerstenslager and Chip (Keri) Gerstenslager; her niecesand nephew, Kendra, Erika, and Austin. Penny was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Gerstenslager.



The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon on Wednesday, May 20th. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian burial will be held for the immediate family only. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



