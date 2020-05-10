Dear Esther We are shocked and very sad to see that Percy has passed. We had so many nice times with him at Park Village Southside. He always asked me how Dad was doing...such a great caring friend! Our hearts are sad for you losing your Dad.. We are thinking of you and your family and keeping wonderful memories of our friend in our hearts. Our sincerest sympathy Clare Blauch and Dave and Melanie Archer ( I miss talking with you Esther)

Melanie Archer

Friend