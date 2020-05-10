Percival Garner
1930 - 2020
Percival Garner, Sr.

Age 90, formerly of Canton passed away Friday May 8, 2020. He was born February 15, 1930 in Canton, the son of the late Percy and Esther (Hinkle) Garner. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1949. Percival served his country during the Korean War the U.S. Army where he received the Purple Heart Medal.

In addition to his parents, Percival was preceded in death by his son, Percival Garner, Jr.; brothers, Philip Pinkney, Obed Garner; sister, Hallie Eford; the mother of his children, Donnie (Moon) Garner; and his former daughter-in-law, Shana (High) Garner. He is survived by a daughter, Esther (Grover) Avery of Dover; sisters, Zaddie Daniels, Jacqueline Milan; brother, John Garner; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday in Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SOLUTIONS

330-455-0387

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
Forest Hill Cemetery
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Im sorry for your loss Esther my heart and prayers are with you and the family. I always loved uncle Percy..love always.
Teia
Family
May 10, 2020
I love you uncle Percy and I will miss you greatly.
Philene
Family
May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020
Dear Esther We are shocked and very sad to see that Percy has passed. We had so many nice times with him at Park Village Southside. He always asked me how Dad was doing...such a great caring friend! Our hearts are sad for you losing your Dad.. We are thinking of you and your family and keeping wonderful memories of our friend in our hearts. Our sincerest sympathy Clare Blauch and Dave and Melanie Archer ( I miss talking with you Esther)
Melanie Archer
Friend
