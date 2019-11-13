Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lantzer Funeral Home
Beach City, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Lantzer Funeral Home
Beach City, OH
Percy "Junie" Griffith


1924 - 2019
Percy "Junie" Griffith Obituary
Percy "Junie" Griffith "Together Again"

passed away a proud World War II Veteran on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2019 surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on Sept. 2, 1924 to the late Percy L. and Hazel Griffith in Brewster, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Marie Griffith; brothers, Bill and Darrel Griffith and sister, Betty Gould. He is survived by sons, Terry (Shirley) and Michael (Suzanne); granddaughter, Julie (Matthew) Feucht; grandsons, Adam (Kendall) and Drew (Olivia) Griffith; brothers, Harry (Shirley) and Alan (Carolyn) Griffith and sisters, Maxine Dimos and Becky Weirich.

Junie served in the United States Army 8th Armored Division as a radio operator in Central Europe. He also served on the Beach City Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion and as a little league Manager for his community. You could find Junie and Betty at any athletic, academic or musical event played in, or coached by his sons, grandsons and granddaughter. He was a member of the Fairless Booster Clubs and a longtime season ticketholder for football and basketball.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from 10 to 11 prior to the funeral service at 11 in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City followed by interment in South Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests make a donation to Compassionate Care Hospice of Amedisys, 300 North Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite 103, Akron, Oh 44333.. Our family would like to thank the entire staffs of Brewster Parke Nursing Home and Compassionate Care Hospice for their love and excellent care during the last 5 years. You may sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
