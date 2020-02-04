Home

Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary 2nd Missionary Baptist Church
1000 3rd Street NE
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary 2nd Missionary Baptist Church
1000 3rd Street NE
Canton, OH
Percy J. Humphries Sr.

Percy J. Humphries Sr. Obituary
Percy J. Humphries Sr.

departed this life on Jan. 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Marie Humphries; grandson, Jo'rel Brantley and granddaughter, Shauntiva Humphries. Percy leaves his children, Lillie (Tyrone) Atkins, Percy Humphries Jr., Winifred Coleman, Tracie (Fred) Campbell, Michael (Lori) Humphries, Michelle (Daniel) Terrell, Craig (Erica) Humphries; 30 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Fen. 6, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Calvary 2nd Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 3rd Street NE Canton, Oh 44704. Visitation will be prior to services from 10:00 am until 12 noon. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by

Sommerville Funeral

Services, (330) 836-2725
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020
