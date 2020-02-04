|
Percy J. Humphries Sr.
departed this life on Jan. 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Marie Humphries; grandson, Jo'rel Brantley and granddaughter, Shauntiva Humphries. Percy leaves his children, Lillie (Tyrone) Atkins, Percy Humphries Jr., Winifred Coleman, Tracie (Fred) Campbell, Michael (Lori) Humphries, Michelle (Daniel) Terrell, Craig (Erica) Humphries; 30 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Fen. 6, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Calvary 2nd Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 3rd Street NE Canton, Oh 44704. Visitation will be prior to services from 10:00 am until 12 noon. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by
Sommerville Funeral
Services, (330) 836-2725
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020