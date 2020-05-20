Perez Whitehurst



age 63, passed away peacefully May 14, 2020, with his father and mother at his side. Perez was born August 16, 1956 in Sharon, PA. He graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 1975 and served a brief term in the US Navy. Perez was a gifted artist and musician. He loved painting abstract art and playing guitar. His favorite guitarist was Jimi Hendrix. Perez came from a long line of family musicians consisting of his parents, siblings, uncles and cousins. He admired his brother (Ricky's) musical talent. The love, inspiration and passion for music was passed on from his father(saxophonist) and mother (vocalist). Perez participated as an inspirational speaker for The Abused Boys, Wounded Men Curriculum in Hazelden, MN. This nationwide program was designed for use in community corrections and institutional settings. He was also an inspirational speaker at the Haven of Rest in Akron, OH. Because of his personal battle with his addiction this enabled him to convey empathy to others who likewise struggled with their addiction.



He was preceded in death by Carla Damita Whitehurst Haynes (sister); Mr. and Mrs. Prince (Williemae) King (maternal grandparents); Mr. and Mrs. Isaiah (Viola) Whitehurst (paternal grandparents), Reverend Hazel King Lewis (step grandmother), and Elizabeth McHenry-Tarpley affectionately known as Cousin Betty, who inspired him to paint. Perez is survived by: (parents) Mr. and Mrs. Paul (Virgie) Whitehurst of Canton, OH; (brothers) Ricardo Whitehurst (Lithonia, GA); Miguel Whitehurst (Raleigh, NC); (sisters) Carmelita Whitehurst (Canton, OH); Consuelo Whitehurst (Queens, NY). Nieces: Moshalai Jewell (Canton, OH); Concepcion Smith (Marburg Germany) and Ciera Haynes (Canton, OH). Nephews: Adrian Kelly (Canton, OH); and Matthew Anderson (UK). He also leaves to mourn 10 great nephews, four great nieces, uncles, aunts, "first" cousins, extended family members residing in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Indiana. He is also survived by Jan Morgan of Akron, OH, who was very dear to his heart. Perez leaves to cherish his special Aunty Rosa Holcomb and family; the Morris and Williams family; Eartha, Troy and Tamara Mastin; Nell and Norma (the two pretty ladies he said that visited him in the hospital); special adopted brother, Orlando Hatchett; longtime high school friend, Mark Bradley and Larry Haynes. Perez was loved and he will truly be missed.



Services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.



