PerLee Hartman, Jr.
PerLee Hartman, Jr., age 77, of Dalton, went home peacefully into the arms of our Lord on August 11, 2020. PerLee was born on September 14, 1942 in Massillon to the late PerLee Sr. and Francis Hartman. A graduate of Washington High School in 1960, PerLee retired from the Timken Company after 41 years as a machinist. He was a member of St. Timothy's Church and also the Flying Tiger Snowmobile Club, Massillon Moose Lodge #481, Cluster Island Recreation, Lost Arrow Archery Club, Sons of Herman, and the Tuslaw Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at his hunting camp in Tiverton, OH.
PerLee married his best friend, Janine Lewis Hartman on April 16, 1966 and together they raised two children, David and Laura. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, Alfred "Ike" and Mary "Toots" (Danner) Lewis; brother-in-law, Brin Lewis, and special friend, Duffy Eisenbrie. He is survived by his wife, Janine; son, David (Vicky) Hartman; daughter, Dr. Laura (Doug) Hartman-Dill; grandchildren: Sami Hartman, Bailey and Hayden Dill, JD (Jill) Simons, Yolanda Michaels; great grandchildren: Mason Simons, Charm Jacobs, Jade O'Kelley; sister, Barbara Hartman.
Cremation has taken place and the family would like to invite you to an outdoor celebration of Perlee's life on September 11, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus, Pavilion, 988 Cherry Rd. N.W., Massillon, OH 44647, from 6 to 10 p.m. PerLee and his wife loved to dance, especially to the song Celebration. He wants his family and friends to join together for food, dancing and fun. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 226 3rd St. S.E., Massillon, OH 44646, the MJD Memorial Fund, First Commonwealth Bank, 5594 Wales Ave., Massillon, OH 44646, or a charity of one's choice
. The family would like to thank Autlman Hospice and the at home caregivers for their loving care of PerLee.
Do not look for me here, for I am not here.
But you can feel me when the wind blows,
And you can see me when the vines leaf out,
And you can sense me when the grapes are crushed,
And you can see me smiling when the sun rises,
And you can hear my laughter when the birds sing,
So do not weep for me. I am everywhere.
