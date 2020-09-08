1/
PERLEE HARTMAN Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PERLEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PerLee Hartman, Jr.

Cremation has taken place and the family would like to invite you to an outdoor celebration of Perlee's life on September 11, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus, Pavilion, 988 Cherry Rd. N.W., Massillon, OH 44647, from 6 to 10 p.m. PerLee and his wife loved to dance, especially to the song Celebration. He wants his family and friends to join together for food, dancing and fun. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 226 3rd St. S.E., Massillon, OH 44646, the MJD Memorial Fund, First Commonwealth Bank, 5594 Wales Ave., Massillon, OH 44646, or a charity of one's choice.

Online obituary and guest registry are available at:

www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 10:00 PM
Knights of Columbus, Pavilion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved