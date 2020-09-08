PerLee Hartman, Jr.
Cremation has taken place and the family would like to invite you to an outdoor celebration of Perlee's life on September 11, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus, Pavilion, 988 Cherry Rd. N.W., Massillon, OH 44647, from 6 to 10 p.m. PerLee and his wife loved to dance, especially to the song Celebration. He wants his family and friends to join together for food, dancing and fun. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 226 3rd St. S.E., Massillon, OH 44646, the MJD Memorial Fund, First Commonwealth Bank, 5594 Wales Ave., Massillon, OH 44646, or a charity of one's choice
.
Online obituary and guest registry are available at: www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
