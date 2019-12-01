|
|
Perry Franklin Kirby Sr.
age 86, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Born in Littleton, W.Va., to the late Perry and Francis Kirby. Also preceded in death by his first loving wife, Barbara Kirby; son, Michael Kirby; granddaughter, Gina Kirby; sister, Lenora Kirby Maddern; brother, Jimmy Kirby. Survived by his loving wife, Kaye Kirby; children, Irene (Rick) Hoffman, Cheryl (Mark) Jamison, Frank (Julie) Kirby; sisters, Betty Turner and Gladys (Jack) Strange; brothers, Paul "Sonny" Kirby, Tom (Madeline) Kirby and Joe Kirby; step daughter, Sharon (Rich) Perry; 12 grandchildren including Jason Kirby, Michael Haas and Chrissy Romes who he raised as his own; 20 great-grandchildren.
He worked 50 years selflessly at Republic Steel to support his loving family. The family would like to thank Cheryl, Julie, Tara and Aultman Hospice and Dr. Brady Steineck for all their hard work, love, and support they gave Frank and his wife, Kaye this past year.
Celebration Service will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Center Church of the Brethren, 2811 Ravenna Ave. Louisville, OH 44641.
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019