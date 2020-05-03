Perry L. Robart
1941 - 2020
Perry L. Robart

age 78, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born July 18, 1941 in Massillon, son of the late Robert P. and Imogene Robart. Perry was a Washington High School Graduate, Class of 1959. He retired from Desenco Company and was a member of Army Navy Union 250. Perry enjoyed painting, art work, and wood working.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Robart and sister, Bobbee K. DeGordon all of Massillon; brother, Theodore (Ted) (Donna) Robart of Vero Beach, Fla; daughter, Kelli (Jeff) Martin, son, Rob (Tammy) Robart all of Massillon; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and special friend, Roxie Bader. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard D. Robart and daughter, Renee Robart Pitman.

He will be deeply missed by friends and family. Rest in Peace brother.

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
