Pete A. "Petey Boy" Vega
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pete A. Vega

"Petey Boy"

73 of Jupiter, Fla., and Dellroy, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Tequesta, Fla. Pete was born March 8, 1947 in Canton, Ohio. He was the son of Pete G. and Anna C. Gallagher Vega, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Tyler P. Vega, and his grandmother, Ermitas Lage Balboa (abuela). Pete was an interesting character. It didn't take long for his friends and family to find themselves with a permanent nickname. He loved music, his late father was a musician and Pete followed in his footsteps playing the accordion in a band. He founded Commercial Industrial Sheet Metal in 1976 and was a master of his craft. His powerful presence in the construction industry lasted for several decades. He was a mentor and friend to many. His words of wisdom will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. You could find him near the water always, in Florida, or on Atwood Lake entertaining.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Vega; his children, Pete Vega III, Jeffrey Vega (Julie), Alicia Vega; step children, Zachary Adams, Tori Adams; grandchildren,

Blake Miller, Alayna Vega, Miranda Vega; his siblings, Lynda Vega-Young, Dallas, Texas, Dianna Vega Gerardi, Birmingham, Ala., Ronald Vega (Lisa) Canton, Ohio; nephews, Joe Gerardi, Wyatt Vega, Robert Vega Young; nieces, Jessica Gerardi Johnson, Amber Gerardi, Sydney Vega Pritchett, and Mackenzie Vega Bennett.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved