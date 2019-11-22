|
|
Dr. Peter
Guiler, PhD
Sept. 8, 1952 NY, N.Y. -
Nov. 17, 2019 Canton, Ohio
Peter moved to Canton in his 20s in pursuit of happiness, which he found in his wife, Paula (Hinterleiter) and children, Anastasia and Robin. Peter had three careers: Nurse (NYU Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Affinity Medical Center), Youth Pastor (Jackson Friends Church), and Professor (University of Akron). His passion and purpose was ministering to youth, most recently at First Friends Church.
Visit with Peter's family at First Friends Church, 5455 Market Ave. N., Canton on Friday, Nov. 22 from 4-7 p.m., or one hour before the memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage RD NW, Massillon. Lunch and laughter will follow at First Friends Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The American Red Cross for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico or to the family's welfare at gofundme.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019