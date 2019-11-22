Home

First Friends Church
5455 Market Ave N
Canton, OH 44714
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Friends Church
5455 Market Ave. N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage RD NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage RD NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Dr. Peter Guiler Ph.D.


1952 - 2019
Dr. Peter Guiler Ph.D. Obituary
Dr. Peter

Guiler, PhD

Sept. 8, 1952 NY, N.Y. -

Nov. 17, 2019 Canton, Ohio

Peter moved to Canton in his 20s in pursuit of happiness, which he found in his wife, Paula (Hinterleiter) and children, Anastasia and Robin. Peter had three careers: Nurse (NYU Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Affinity Medical Center), Youth Pastor (Jackson Friends Church), and Professor (University of Akron). His passion and purpose was ministering to youth, most recently at First Friends Church.

Visit with Peter's family at First Friends Church, 5455 Market Ave. N., Canton on Friday, Nov. 22 from 4-7 p.m., or one hour before the memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage RD NW, Massillon. Lunch and laughter will follow at First Friends Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to The American Red Cross for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico or to the family's welfare at gofundme.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019
