Peter James Gaitanos
passed away at his home in Canton, Ohio on Feb. 12, 2020, and joined his maternal grandparents, Dimitrios and Athanasia Marousis, in eternal life. He was born on Dec. 6, 1989. Peter is survived by his loving parents, Mario and Angela Gaitanos; his younger brothers, Saki and Gregory Gaitanos; his grandparents, Petros and Athanasia Gaitanos; and his uncles and aunts, which include, Sylvia and Steve Stamoules, of Canton, Ohio; Chris and Pam Gaitanos, of Massillon, Ohio; and Connie and John Bizios, of Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by numerous cousins.
Peter will be remembered for his innate ability to treat others with compassion; to set aside his own interests and listen to the feelings of others; and to measure people by their values as opposed to the superficial. In his brief life, Peter achieved much success through his hard work ethic. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University and his Juris Doctorate from Akron University Law School. Peter realized his childhood dream of practicing law alongside his father in downtown Canton, Ohio. He was active in the Greek Orthodox Church community and participated in the Orthodox Young Adult Group. He enjoyed playing basketball, racquetball, and trying different foods from various cultures.
Funeral services were held on Feb. 17, 2020. All donations in memory of Peter are to be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2020