Peter John (PJ) Kotanides
1956 – 2019
PJ passed away July 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family; mother Evelyn, sister Karen, brother Karl and his wife Lori and me, brother John, Jr. PJ's battle with cancer started about a year ago but he shielded his family and friends from most of the details. He lived a short but full life full of adventure, friends and a big Greek family. PJ had the looks and was the athlete of the family (Karl was a close 2nd), excelling in track (at one time holding the 2-mile record at Timken), cross country, golf and basketball. He was shooting 3-pointers before they became the norm. He did much of this while attending Canton Timken High School and continued well after. He loved local sports, college and pros and was always the first person I texted after a big Georgia Tech win. He traveled quite a bit and still, to this day, is the only one of us to visit Greece. When younger as a Boy Scout, he spent time at Pike's Peak, Colorado. He had a solid, great group, entourage, that always surrounded him including; his brother Karl, cousin Andrew Mottas, Jim (Kid) Leo, Frank Spotleson, Rocco Morro, Bill Poulos, Billy Manos and Bob Forchione. So many more to mention. PJ had his share of trials and tribulations but who amongst us hasn't. But, he rose from these and became the good son. Taking care of my father when his health declined while keeping a close eye on my mother. He was there every second, by their sides, and my mother, sister, brother and I are forever grateful. He had been working at EB Display Company with a great group of co-workers and friends.
He leaves many great Greek aunts (Maroula, Sylvia, Elbus, Argery, Kay & Tina) and uncles (Steve, Phil, Chris, & Jerry) as well as his wonderful nephew and niece Troy Kotanides and Shayla (Reid) Lamport. Growing up, we were all part of a large family with many cousins, who stayed close to PJ throughout his life. He is preceeded in death by his father, John (Dutch), grand-parents, aunts (Sophia & Parthena), most recently his aunt Alice Samartgedes, uncle Andy and younger cousin David. Rest in peace dear PJ – we love you and miss you. "When he shall die / Take him and cut him out in little stars / And he will make the face of heaven so fine / That all the world will be in love with night" – William Shakespeare. Thank you to the wonderful staffs of St Luke and Akron General - we love you.
Calling hours will be Sunday, July 21st from 4-6 PM at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, 730 - 30th St NW, in Canton, OH, with Trisagion Services starting 5 PM. Funeral services will commence at 11 AM, Monday, July 22nd at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 Fairhaven Ave NW in Canton, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Daniel Rogich and Father Basil Shaheen officiating. Friends & family may also call an hour before the funeral from 10-11 AM at the church. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the 'Holy Trinity GOYA' at 4705 Fairhaven Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44709.
Published in The Repository on July 20, 2019